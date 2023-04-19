HIGH POINT — A man arrested after a standoff with deputies this week had threatened a neighbor with a "tomahawk hatchet" and a "claw hammer" while yelling at him during an incident in 2021, court records show.

Charles Curtis Nichols was accused the following year of stalking a High Point woman by following her in his car, attempting to run her off the road and shouting at her, according to a warrant for his arrest in that case.

Records state Nichols, 44, has "ongoing mental health disorders," has been previously involuntarily committed and has had more than 15 guns seized from his home by sheriff's deputies.

Nichols is scheduled for his first appearance in court today after his arrest Tuesday by Guilford County Sheriff's deputies after a nearly 12-hour standoff that began Monday night. His bond was initially set at $255,000.

He is charged with assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer and communicating threats among other complaints in the standoff. In addition to those charges, Nichols is accused of failing to appear for court dates in two previous cases, including the stalking charge. In the case involving a neighbor, he faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and trespassing in connection with making threats at the man's home, according to court documents.

Nichols has not been adjudicated in either of these earlier incidents.

On Tuesday, Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers assured Nichols after the standoff that officials would get him the help he needed. This will not be the first time legal officials have tried to assist Nichols by requesting an evaluation of his mental health and competency.

A judge ordered on Nov. 7, 2022 that an evaluation be conducted to determine Nichols' capacity to proceed in court with the case involving the neighbor. At that time, Nichols was out on bond and had waived counsel.

"Although there have been many attempts to get Mr. Nichols engaged in treatment, he refuses to be compliant," Kim Soban, of Mental Health Associates of the Triad, wrote on Nov. 22, 2022, in a letter to the court stating Nichols had not contacted her office to schedule an appointment.

Rogers told reporters Tuesday that Nichols was "dealing with life challenges" and that detention centers are "not the place for people dealing with mental health issues."

For those living near Nichols' home in the 1200 block of Blackberry Ridge Drive, the scenic tree-lined street has not always been as quiet as it would appear.

On Sept. 12, 2021, neighbors of Nichols reported hearing yelling outside and saw him walking through their front yard. In court records, Nichols' neighbor described reaching the bottom of his porch stairs when Nichols appeared from the side of the house and raised a tomahawk hatchet and claw hammer above his head while continuing to walk toward him.

"I pulled my handgun from the holster and instructed him to stop, drop his weapons and get on the ground," Donald Scott Southard wrote in an affidavit included in the court file.

Nichols dropped the weapons and began yelling about how he didn't mean to scare anyone. He said some "delusional things" that prompted Southard to hold Nichols at gunpoint until deputies arrived "about 20 minutes later," according to the affidavit, which said deputies escorted Nichols off the property.

Court records show Nichols was released on bond three days later. He has failed to appear for at least two court dates in the case.

It was not immediately known if a judge's earlier order to evaluate Nichols' competency will be conducted while he is in custody in High Point.