Courthouse in High Point closed for repairs after water line rupture

HIGH POINT — The High Point courthouse is closed through at least next week after a water line ruptured during building repairs.

Much of the building was damaged by water after the rupture in pressurized water lines used in the building's fire suppression system, according to a news release from Guilford County.

Officials hope to complete repairs in time for courts in High Point to resume Jan. 11.

The Guilford County Civil and Criminal Magistrate's Office and the Family Justice Center in High Point, which share space in the building, have separate entrances and were not impacted, the county said. They will remain open and operate on a normal schedule.

The county said it will share more information about the extent of the damage as well as a more detailed repair schedule as information becomes available.

To find out the status of court cases scheduled for next week at the High Point location of the Guilford County Courthouse, call 336-412-7300.