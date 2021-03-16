COVID-19 appointments available through Cone Health as soon as Thursday

GREENSBORO — Cone Health has COVID-19 vaccination appointments available as soon as Thursday in Burlington, Greensboro and Reidsville, the health system announced in a news release this afternoon.
The appointments are open to Groups 1-4, including people 16 or older with a medical condition that puts them at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19.
Appointments may be made online at conehealth.com/vaccine or by calling 336-890-1188, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The newly eligible Group Four includes people with the following medical conditions:
• Asthma (moderate to severe)
• Cancer
• Cerebrovascular disease or history of stroke
• Chronic kidney disease
• Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease
• Cystic fibrosis
• Diabetes type 1 or 2
• A heart condition such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy
• Hypertension or high blood pressure
• Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from: immune deficiencies, HIV, taking chronic steroids or other immune weakening medicines, history of solid organ blood or bone marrow transplant
• Intellectual and developmental disabilities, including Down Syndrome
• Liver disease, including hepatitis
• Neurologic conditions, such as dementia and schizophrenia
• Pulmonary fibrosis
• Overweight or obesity
• Pregnancy
• Sickle cell disease (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia
• Smoking (current or former, defined as having smoked at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime)
• Those working in child care centers and pre-K-12 schools
Other groups eligible for the vaccine include: health care workers, long term care staff and residents, anyone 65 or older and front-line essential workers.