COVID-19 appointments available through Cone Health as soon as Thursday
COVID-19 appointments available through Cone Health as soon as Thursday

GREENSBORO — Cone Health has COVID-19 vaccination appointments available as soon as Thursday in Burlington, Greensboro and Reidsville, the health system announced in a news release this afternoon.

The appointments are open to Groups 1-4, including people 16 or older with a medical condition that puts them at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

Appointments may be made online at conehealth.com/vaccine or by calling 336-890-1188, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The newly eligible Group Four includes people with the following medical conditions:

• Asthma (moderate to severe)

• Cancer

• Cerebrovascular disease or history of stroke

• Chronic kidney disease

• Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

• Cystic fibrosis

• Diabetes type 1 or 2

• A heart condition such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy

• Hypertension or high blood pressure  

• Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from: immune deficiencies, HIV, taking chronic steroids or other immune weakening medicines, history of solid organ blood or bone marrow transplant

• Intellectual and developmental disabilities, including Down Syndrome

• Liver disease, including hepatitis

• Neurologic conditions, such as dementia and schizophrenia

• Pulmonary fibrosis

• Overweight or obesity

• Pregnancy

• Sickle cell disease (not including sickle cell trait) or thalassemia

• Smoking (current or former, defined as having smoked at least 100 cigarettes in their lifetime)

• Those working in child care centers and pre-K-12 schools

Other groups eligible for the vaccine include: health care workers, long term care staff and residents, anyone 65 or older and front-line essential workers.

