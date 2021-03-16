COVID-19 appointments available through Cone Health as soon as Thursday

GREENSBORO — Cone Health has COVID-19 vaccination appointments available as soon as Thursday in Burlington, Greensboro and Reidsville, the health system announced in a news release this afternoon.

The appointments are open to Groups 1-4, including people 16 or older with a medical condition that puts them at higher risk of serious illness from COVID-19.

Appointments may be made online at conehealth.com/vaccine or by calling 336-890-1188, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The newly eligible Group Four includes people with the following medical conditions:

• Asthma (moderate to severe)

• Cancer

• Cerebrovascular disease or history of stroke

• Chronic kidney disease

• Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease

• Cystic fibrosis

• Diabetes type 1 or 2

• A heart condition such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy