GREENSBORO — Siblings at Cornerstone Charter School have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the school to temporarily go to all-virtual learning, according to a letter posted on the school's website.
A Friday letter from the school's Director Joe Caraher indicated that a parent of students at the school had tested positive for the disease and "their symptoms only became clear after after the family had sent their students to school on Tuesday." A letter dated Monday indicated the students had also tested positive. The letters did not indicate the number of students involved.
Caraher did not respond to an email sent to him late Tuesday.
"The students and their classmates followed safety protocols at school, wearing face coverings, maintaining social distance, and washing their hands," Friday's letter said. "Frequently-touched surfaces were cleaned during the school day, and the school was cleaned and sanitized that evening."
The public charter school at 7800 Airport Center Drive is closed until Wednesday, when it is expected to reopen remotely for at least the next 10 days, according to the letter.
The school was directly notifying parents whose children were in the same classroom. The school has been disinfected, and officials there are receiving guidance from the Guilford County Health Department, according to the letters
Cornerstone had planned hybrid rotations, with students getting two days a week in the classroom, when it opened earlier this month. It serves 1,202 students in grades K-12, according to Niche.com.
