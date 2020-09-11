State health officials say three staff members of Maryfield Nursing Home in High Point tested positive for COVID-19, while declaring a previous outbreak among five staff at Guilford County Detention Center is over.
No residents at Maryfield have tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus, according to a report released Friday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The facility at 1315 Greensboro Road did not immediately respond to a voicemail seeking comment late Friday afternoon. It's unclear when staff tested positive for COVID-19 because those details are not included in the report available to the public online at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard/outbreaks-and-clusters.
NCDHHS updates its figures on Tuesdays and Fridays for congregate living facilities that are experiencing an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. These outbreaks are defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.
No other Guilford County facilities with ongoing outbreaks had new cases since Tuesday's report from the state.
