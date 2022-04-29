COVID-19 cases rise across North Carolina as hospital admissions decline, state health officials say

GREENSBORO — New COVID-19 cases and virus particles in wastewater continue to climb in North Carolina, although hospital admissions for the illness have declined, state health officials reported this week.

There were 9,431 new cases reported for the week ending April 23, compared to 7,279 the previous week, in data released Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Data shows 254 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to hospitals across the state during the week ending April 23, compared to 277 the previous week.

Locally, 30 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Friday in Cone Health hospitals. Of those patients, 20 are unvaccinated, according to information provided online by the Greensboro-based health system.

This week’s DHHS report showed the percentage of emergency room visits for COVID-19 symptoms stayed at 2% for the week ending April 23, the same as the previous week.

In Guilford County, public health officials reported 191 new cases Friday, and no new deaths. Countywide, there are 2,026 active cases, officials said.

Another metric that health experts are watching closely is the number of COVID-19 virus particles in wastewater. It is serving as an early indicator of how quickly the virus may spread without relying on individual test results.

In the state’s latest report, 11.3 million COVID-19 virus particles were found in wastewater samples last week, up from 5.1 million for the previous week.

To put that into context, 100 million COVID-19 particles were found in wastewater samples in late January during the peak of the omicron surge.

DHHS reports the BA.2 variant made up nearly 88% of North Carolina cases for the period of April 3 to April 16 based on data from labs that conduct variant testing.

At least 53% of North Carolina's vaccinated population have had at least one booster shot or additional dose of vaccine, the DHHS report showed. At least 76% of adults in North Carolina have had at least one dose of vaccine, and 38% of children ages 5 through 17 have had at least one dose.

Still, people who have been vaccinated and boosted have tested positive for the virus, including Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers.

He tested positive Thursday, the sheriff's office said, and is experiencing symptoms including headache, cough, congestion, body soreness, and dizziness.

The sheriff's office said Rogers will continue to quarantine himself and follow CDC guidelines to avoid exposing others to the highly contagious respiratory illness. He will return to the office when his symptoms are resolved.

As a safety precaution, the sheriff’s office said it has tried to identify and notify anyone who had close contact recently with the sheriff. Anyone who had close contact with the sheriff during the past week is encouraged to monitor themselves for symptoms related to COVID-19 and to seek medical care if needed.

Guilford County’s COVID-19 community level spread remains “low,” according to metrics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.