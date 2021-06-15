 Skip to main content
COVID-19 clinic Monday at Women's Resource Center of Greensboro
COVID-19 clinic Monday at Women's Resource Center of Greensboro

Cooper Pine Hall (copy) (copy)

Rockingham County Public Health Clinical Supervisor Jennifer Love holds a vial of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on May 27 at the Pine Hall Brick plant vaccination clinic in Madison.

 WOODY MARSHALL/NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — There will be a COVID-19 vaccine clinic Monday at the Women's Resource Center and the first 25 to get their shot will also get a $25 Bargain Box voucher.

Cone Health will be offering free Pfizer vaccines to those 12 and older, the center said in a news release.

The clinic is noon-4 p.m. Monday at the Women's Resource Center of Greensboro, 628 Summit Ave.

No ID is required. People are asked to wear a face mask and remain socially distanced during the process. They will also be asked to remain on site for 15 to 30 minutes after being vaccinated to be monitored. Appointments will be made during the visit for the second dose of the vaccine.

Walk-ins are welcome and no appointments are needed, however, people can pre-register and find more information by calling 336-482-7681.

