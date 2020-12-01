COVID-19 cluster declared over at private school in High Point

HIGH POINT — A COVID-19 cluster at a private High Point school is now over, according to the latest report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The cluster at Wesleyan Christian Academy, 1917 N. Centennial St., affected nine staff members and 15 students, according to the state report. However, school officials have disputed those numbers, saying that only two staff members and eight students were affected.
State officials have said the reports, which are released late Tuesday and Friday afternoons, are preliminary and subject to change as more information is gathered.
The school’s nurse, Shannon Moore, previously said the cases were associated with an extracurricular activity.
In a child care or school setting, a COVID-19 cluster is defined as a minimum of five positive cases within a 14-day period. A cluster is considered over after 28 days if there is no evidence of continued transmission.
No other changes involving Guilford County sites were noted in Tuesday's report for clusters in child care and school settings.
