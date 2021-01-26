COVID-19 cluster deemed over at Greensboro Day School

GREENSBORO — A COVID-19 cluster at Greensboro Day School is now considered over, according to a report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The school had 19 cases, 17 involving students, the state said in its twice-weekly report last Friday on COVID-19 clusters in child care and school settings.

The private school is at 5401 Lawndale Drive. Head of School Tracie Catlett told the News & Record in November that the cluster was traced to an off-campus event where recommended guidelines to prevent the disease's spread weren't followed. Such activities, she said, are beyond the school's control.

In a child care or school setting, a COVID-19 cluster is defined as a minimum of five positive cases within a 14-day period. A cluster is considered over after 28 days if there is no evidence of continued transmission.

The only ongoing cluster in Guilford County, as reported by the state on Tuesday, is Greater Vision Academy with six cases among staff and two among children.