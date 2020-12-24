COVID-19 concerns at Hops Burger chain has workers demanding more transparency, better protection

“They’ve had since March to come up with a thorough COVID plan of action in preparation for (a time when one or more employees contracted the virus),” she said. “With the track record here of them not having transparency and open communication, I just don’t likely think that’s a possibility.”

Thorne said there is fear among some employees that making demands and speaking out will cause retaliation. She noted that some employees are getting fewer hours on the schedule while others aren't getting any work at all this week at the Spring Garden location, which temporarily began limiting its service to curbside and delivery. The Lawndale and Winston-Salem locations are still offering dine-in services.

Hayden said her boss pulled her aside when she picked up her paycheck on Wednesday and said "I need to see where your head's at. I need to see if your head is in a good place and I can put you on the schedule and not go around like bad-mouthing us.'"

"I was kind of surprised to hear that," said Hayden, adding that she is heartened by some of the things the company is doing, such as shifting to curbside dining and getting the restaurant sanitized.

Essa denied that there's been retaliation.