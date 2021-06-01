COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Greensboro nursing home

GREENSBORO — A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared over at a Guilford County nursing home, according to state health officials.

Camden Health and Rehabilitation at 1 Marithe Court was taken off the state’s list of ongoing outbreaks, according to a report released Tuesday.

The N.C. Department of Health and Rehabilitative Services tracks outbreaks in congregate living settings. An outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. NCDHHS considers an outbreak over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.

According to Tuesday’s report, the outbreak at Camden involved 39 cases of the coronavirus, 16 involving residents and 23 among staff, and two deaths of residents.

There is often a delay between the time cases and deaths are reported at the local level and the time data appears in state reports.

