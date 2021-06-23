COVID-19 outbreak declared over at Guilford County nursing home

GREENSBORO — State health officials have announced a COVID-19 outbreak over at a Pleasant Garden nursing home.

The outbreak at Clapps Nursing Center at 5229 Appomattox Road was declared over in a report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The outbreak involved five staff members, according to the state report, which is issued on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Under state guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a congregate-living setting is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.

Only one nursing home in Guilford County remains on the state's list: Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center. The facility on 308 W. Meadowview Road has experienced six cases — four staffers and two residents — and one death, according to Tuesday's report.

The report, which focuses on COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate-living settings, does not indicate the dates when positive COVID-19 test results are received or when any related deaths occurred. There is often a delay between the time cases and deaths are reported at the local level and the time data appears in state reports.

