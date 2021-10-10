COVID-19 outbreak reported at Greensboro nursing home, according to health officials

GREENSBORO — One newly reported COVID-19 outbreak and a couple of new cases at another Guilford County facility are included in the latest state document on ongoing outbreaks in nursing facilities.

The newly reported outbreak occurred at Maple Grove Health and Rehabilitation Center, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Three cases among staff members were reported, with no cases among residents. Maple Grove did not respond to emails seeking comment on the outbreak.

At Well-Spring, two new cases, one each among staff and residents, was reported in the weekly report released Tuesday. A total of four cases, two each among residents and staff, was reported by NCDHHS.

"I don't know what (the report's) timeframe is," said Lynn Wooten, a spokesman for the Well-Spring. The state document, which is compiled using local health department data, does not indicate when the cases occurred and may contain information weeks later than initially reported.

"We occasionally do see some breakthrough cases," Wooten said, referring to cases that occur in people who are vaccinated against the disease. He said all of their residents are vaccinated against COVID-19 and about 96 percent of the staff is as well.