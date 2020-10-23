COVID-19 outbreak reported at Greensboro nursing home, state officials say

GREENSBORO — Two staff members and a resident of Heartland Living and Rehabilitation have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report released Friday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Heartland, located at 1131 N. Church St., is posting updates about COVID-19 cases and about the facility's precautionary measures on its website, heartlandlr.com/covid-19.html.

In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more positive cases. There were no additional cases documented in previous outbreaks at Guilford County facilities, according to Friday's report.

The NCDHHS report tracks COVID-19 in certain congregate living locations and does not include the dates of the positive results. The report is released on Tuesdays and Fridays.

An outbreak is considered over if there is not evidence of continued transmission within the facility in 28 days.

Friday's report showed a previous outbreak at Maryfield Nursing Home is now considered over.