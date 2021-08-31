 Skip to main content
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Guilford County residential care facility
alert top story

COVID-19 outbreak reported at Guilford County residential care facility

GREENSBORO — A COVID-19 outbreak has been newly reported at a Greensboro assisted living facility, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

According to a report released Tuesday, two residents at Brighton Gardens of Greensboro tested positive for COVID-19. A spokeswoman for the facility at 1208 New Garden Road said she would confirm the information, but did not get back get back to a reporter by early Tuesday evening.

Under NCDHHS guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a congregate-living setting is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.

Data in the state reports is considered preliminary and may change as more information is available. The cases reflected in the reports are not necessarily still active.

