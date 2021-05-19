COVID-19 outbreaks at 2 Greensboro nursing homes declared over, though 2 deaths are newly reported by state health officials

GREENSBORO — COVID-19 outbreaks at two Greensboro nursing homes have been declared over, though documents note two deaths newly reported by state health officials.

Outbreaks were declared over at Greenhaven Health and Rehabilitation Center and Well-Spring retirement community.

Two deaths previously unreported by the state were noted in its recent reports, one at each site.

The state's semiweekly report, which focuses on COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate living settings, and does not indicate the dates when deaths occur nor when positive COVID-19 test results are received.

Tuesday's report indicates a total of four deaths and 107 cases, 74 among staff and 33 among residents, at Well-Spring, 100 Well Spring Drive.

Well-Spring's CEO Steve Fleming said the data published by the state is old.

"We haven't had any cases since January," Fleming said during a telephone interview. "We're following all the protocols."

Well-Spring completed vaccines for residents and staff at the end of January or first of February, Fleming said.

An outbreak at Greenhaven Health and Rehabilitation Center, 801 Greenhaven Drive, also was declared over in Tuesday's report.