COVID-19 outbreaks at 2 Greensboro nursing homes declared over, though 2 deaths are newly reported by state health officials
COVID-19 outbreaks at 2 Greensboro nursing homes declared over, though 2 deaths are newly reported by state health officials

GREENSBORO — COVID-19 outbreaks at two Greensboro nursing homes have been declared over, though documents note two deaths newly reported by state health officials.

Outbreaks were declared over at Greenhaven Health and Rehabilitation Center and Well-Spring retirement community.

Two deaths previously unreported by the state were noted in its recent reports, one at each site.

The state's semiweekly report, which focuses on COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate living settings, and does not indicate the dates when deaths occur nor when positive COVID-19 test results are received.

Tuesday's report indicates a total of four deaths and 107 cases, 74 among staff and 33 among residents, at Well-Spring, 100 Well Spring Drive.

State reports detailing COVID-19 cases at N.C. nursing homes can be confusing and outdated. So why is that?

Well-Spring's CEO Steve Fleming said the data published by the state is old.

"We haven't had any cases since January," Fleming said during a telephone interview. "We're following all the protocols."

Well-Spring completed vaccines for residents and staff at the end of January or first of February, Fleming said.

An outbreak at Greenhaven Health and Rehabilitation Center, 801 Greenhaven Drive, also was declared over in Tuesday's report.

According to the state, that facility had 12 deaths and 99 cases, 74 among residents and 25 among staff.

Greenhaven did not respond to an email Wednesday from the News & Record seeking comment.

Staff writer Annette Ayres contributed to this report.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

