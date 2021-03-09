 Skip to main content
COVID-19 outbreaks over at Guilford County nursing facilities and jail, according to N.C. health officials
GREENSBORO — COVID-19 outbreaks at the Guilford County jail and three nursing facilities have been declared over, according the latest report from state health officials.

The jail outbreak involved six staff members and 34 inmates, according to the semiweekly report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. No deaths were reported.

Outbreaks also were declared over at Blumenthal Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, 3724 Wireless Drive; The Arboretum at Heritage Greens, 709 Meadowood St.; and WhiteStone, 700 S. Holden Road, according to Tuesday's report.

The report listed the outbreaks, which involved both staff members and residents, as follows:

• Blumenthal: 119 cases, 78 involving residents, and 16 deaths.

• WhiteStone: 137 cases, 64 involving residents, and 11 deaths.

• The Arboretum: 23 cases, 17 involving residents, and five deaths.

Mark Lewis, executive director at WhiteStone, said: "Understandably, there seems to be a fairly significant delay from when we send our numbers to the state and when the state reports them."

WhiteStone hasn't had any active cases for 21 days, he said.

"Additionally, 100% of our residents are now fully vaccinated, so we are optimistic that we will continue to see no or very low rates of infection,” Lewis said.

The NCDHHS report does not indicate the dates of deaths or when positive test results were received. 

In a congregate living setting, a COVID-19 outbreak is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

