COVID-19 outbreaks reported at Guilford County nursing homes

Three Guilford County nursing homes have been added to a state list of facilities with COVID-19 outbreaks.

Accordius Health at Greensboro, Carolina Pines at Greensboro and The Shannon Gray Rehabilitation & Recovery Center all reported positive cases, according to Tuesday's report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Accordius Health, 1201 Carolina St., had three cases among residents and two cases among staff, according to the report.

Carolina Pines, 109 S. Holden Road, had two cases among staff, and Shannon Gray, 2005 Shannon Gray Court, Jamestown, had three cases among residents, according to the state report.

Under NCDHHS guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a congregate-living setting is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases. An outbreak is considered over if there is no evidence of continued transmission within the previous 28 days.

Data in the state reports is considered preliminary and may change as more information is available. The cases reflected in the reports are not necessarily still active.

Officials at the respective nursing homes did not respond to emails seeking comment late Tuesday afternoon.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.