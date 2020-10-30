COVID-19 outbreaks reported at multiple care facilities in Guilford, state officials say

GREENSBORO — Several more COVID-19 outbreaks — and a related death — have occurred in area nursing homes and care facilities in Guilford County, according to a report released Friday by state health officials.
Two staff members and 15 residents of Guilford Health Care Center have tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus, and one resident's death is attributed to it, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. A representative for the center was not immediately available for comment late Friday afternoon.
The state report, which tracks COVID-19 in many congregate living facilities, is issued on Tuesdays and Fridays; the report does not include dates of test results or other details. Friday's report identified several other outbreaks that were not included in Tuesday's listing:
Support Local Journalism
- Friends Homes at Guilford has had three staff members test positive for COVID-19. No residents have tested positive, according to Friday's data.
- Carolina Pines at Greensboro has had four staff members test positive for COVID-19. No residents have tested positive, the report shows.
- Monarch Group Home has had two staff members and four residents test positive for COVID-19, according to Friday's data.
Since Tuesday's state report was issued, Brookdale High Point Assisted Living cases rose from two to three among staff, and from one to four among residents. The state does not specify when the new cases were first reported at the local level.
Also since Tuesday's report, Clapp's Nursing Center cases rose from two to four among staff, and from one to four among residents, according to Friday's data.
Case counts remained the same at other sites previously listed on the report, which is available online at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.