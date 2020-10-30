 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 outbreaks reported at multiple care facilities in Guilford, state officials say
0 comments
top story

COVID-19 outbreaks reported at multiple care facilities in Guilford, state officials say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
nurse holds a swab for the coronavirus / covid19 test (copy)

Stock photo

 sonreir es gratis

GREENSBORO — Several more COVID-19 outbreaks — and a related death — have occurred in area nursing homes and care facilities in Guilford County, according to a report released Friday by state health officials.

Two staff members and 15 residents of Guilford Health Care Center have tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus, and one resident's death is attributed to it, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. A representative for the center was not immediately available for comment late Friday afternoon.

The state report, which tracks COVID-19 in many congregate living facilities, is issued on Tuesdays and Fridays; the report does not include dates of test results or other details. Friday's report identified several other outbreaks that were not included in Tuesday's listing:

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
  • Friends Homes at Guilford has had three staff members test positive for COVID-19. No residents have tested positive, according to Friday's data.
  • Carolina Pines at Greensboro has had four staff members test positive for COVID-19. No residents have tested positive, the report shows.
  • Monarch Group Home has had two staff members and four residents test positive for COVID-19, according to Friday's data.

Since Tuesday's state report was issued, Brookdale High Point Assisted Living cases rose from two to three among staff, and from one to four among residents. The state does not specify when the new cases were first reported at the local level.

Also since Tuesday's report, Clapp's Nursing Center cases rose from two to four among staff, and from one to four among residents, according to Friday's data.

Case counts remained the same at other sites previously listed on the report, which is available online at covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News