COVID-19 pandemic prompts Greensboro's Red Cinemas to close again temporarily

GREENSBORO — Low attendance at Red Cinemas during the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the movie complex to temporarily close again — less than four months after it reopened.
The theater at 1305 Battleground Ave. closed in March and then reopened in October, when the state eased pandemic restrictions and allowed movie theaters to restart.
Despite improvements, new health and safety features and reduced capacity, "There aren’t enough people now that are interested in coming out and seeing a movie," said Bart Ortiz, president and chief executive officer of Kick Ass Concepts, which operates Red Cinemas and several restaurants.
"And there aren’t any large movie releases that are happening right now," Ortiz said. "So there’s not as much of a draw."
It closed after last weekend's shows.
Red Cinemas will reopen, Ortiz said, but he doesn't know exactly when.
He said he's targeting late March or early April.
Under the state's Phase Three guidelines, movie theaters must limit capacity to 30%, or 100 people, whichever is less. The capacity limit applies to each screen.
Red Cinemas has 15 screens. Only one of its auditoriums holds 100 people; the smallest holds 36.
But from October through last weekend, it never hit that capacity, Ortiz said.
"We came close on maybe one or two shows of 'Wonder Woman,' but we never reached capacity," Ortiz said. "We had several shows that had zero people sitting in there watching and handful of shows that had maybe four, five or six people watching."
"It doesn’t take much to figure out that those economics aren’t very strong," he continued. "When we are showing a movie and there’s no one there to see it, there’s still cost in that for us. We have to pay for the films, for the equipment to keep it running. We have to pay licensing fees. We have to pay to maintain our website."
Some scramble to reopen on the first day on Friday while others plan to open later this month.
At the same time, Ortiz said, "There is so much strength in movies going straight to streaming services right now. That’s adding pressure on us as a business. But it's certainly giving folks other options besides getting out there and seeing these movies."
"We're just not able to keep it going right now," he said. "It’s not financially viable."
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.