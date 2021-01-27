COVID-19 pandemic prompts Greensboro's Red Cinemas to close again temporarily

But from October through last weekend, it never hit that capacity, Ortiz said.

"We came close on maybe one or two shows of 'Wonder Woman,' but we never reached capacity," Ortiz said. "We had several shows that had zero people sitting in there watching and handful of shows that had maybe four, five or six people watching."

"It doesn’t take much to figure out that those economics aren’t very strong," he continued. "When we are showing a movie and there’s no one there to see it, there’s still cost in that for us. We have to pay for the films, for the equipment to keep it running. We have to pay licensing fees. We have to pay to maintain our website."

At the same time, Ortiz said, "There is so much strength in movies going straight to streaming services right now. That’s adding pressure on us as a business. But it's certainly giving folks other options besides getting out there and seeing these movies."

"We're just not able to keep it going right now," he said. "It’s not financially viable."

