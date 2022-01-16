 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics suspended or delayed Monday because of storm
0 Comments
alert top story

COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics suspended or delayed Monday because of storm

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — Add COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics to the list of events suspended because of this weekend's winter storm.

In a news release, the Guilford County health department said testing sites at Four Seasons Town Centre, Piedmont Hall, the High Point Health Department and at 3120 Northline Ave. will be closed Monday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

One site, National Institute for Medical Diagnostics at 2216 Meadowview Road, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, according to the release. 

The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Four Seasons Town Centre also will be closed Monday because of the weather, the health department said.

Go to www.HealthyGuilford.com for the most updated information regarding closures and delays.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Travel issues continue with no end in sight

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Guilford County declares emergency ahead of weekend storm
Local

Guilford County declares emergency ahead of weekend storm

The latest reports from the National Weather Service indicate the area could get 2 to 4 inches of snow starting late Saturday into Sunday evening, with locally higher amounts, especially north and west of Greensboro. And one-tenth to three-tenths of ice accumulation is possible, with areas south of Burlington and Lexington most likely to be impacted. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert