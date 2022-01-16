COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics suspended or delayed Monday because of storm

GREENSBORO — Add COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics to the list of events suspended because of this weekend's winter storm.
In a news release, the Guilford County health department said testing sites at Four Seasons Town Centre, Piedmont Hall, the High Point Health Department and at 3120 Northline Ave. will be closed Monday.
One site, National Institute for Medical Diagnostics at 2216 Meadowview Road, will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, according to the release.
The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Four Seasons Town Centre also will be closed Monday because of the weather, the health department said.
Go to www.HealthyGuilford.com for the most updated information regarding closures and delays.