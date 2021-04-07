 Skip to main content
COVID-19 testing site closing in High Point
COVID-19 testing site closing in High Point

HIGH POINT — The COVID-19 testing site 501 East Green Drive will close after Saturday, April 10.

Guilford County health officials said testing at this location was being conducted by ETruenorth through a contract with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That contract was not extended.

Free COVID-19 testing is still available at the following locations: 

• Express Test NC: 2025- College Road, High Point.

• Piedmont Hall: 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro

Clinic Testing is available at:

• AFC Urgent Care: 1231 Eastchester Dr., Suite 120, High Point.

• FastMed Urgent Care: 2101 N. Main St., High Point.

• FastMed Urgent Care: 1589 Skeet Club Road, Suite 155.

Drive-thru testing is available at:

• Bethany Medical: 302 Lindsay St., High Point.

• CVS: 124 Montlieu Ave., High Point.

• Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market: 4102 Precision Way, High Point.

To find additional testing locations in North Carolina, visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place.

