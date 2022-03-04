COVID-19 testing sites closing in High Point, Winston-Salem and Wilkesboro

The three free COVID-19 testing sites hosted by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist will close at 3 p.m. Saturday.

The three sites — at Providence Place in High Point, Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem and Lowe's Park at River's Edge in Wilkesboro — opened on Jan. 20 in conjunction with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and community partners.

To date, the three sites have provided 4,617 tests: 1,175 in High Point, 2,054 in Winston-Salem and 1,388 in Wilkesboro, according to the release.

“We are grateful to all of our partners who were instrumental in setting up and staffing these three sites,” Ken Bishop, Wake Forest Baptist’s director of emergency management, said in the release. “Thankfully, the numbers of COVID-19 cases in our region continue to decrease, but we are always ready to step up and help our communities whenever the need arises.”

People seeking a COVID-19 test can go to the NCDHHS website to see what options are available. Health officials ask people not to go to an emergency department simply to be tested for COVID-19.

Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.