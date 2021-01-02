COVID-19 took Roy and Dorothy, married for 74 years, a week apart

Neither wanted to be left behind without the other.

Then came 2020 and COVID-19, as it uprooted lives around the globe, killing nearly 347,000 in the United States and North Carolina so far, including the 95-year-old Roy and Dorothy "Dot" Culler, who, after being married for 74 years, died a week apart.

Since March 22, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services has reported 25,445 cumulative cases of COVID-19 and 318 deaths in Guilford County.

And that number changes daily.

Dec. 22 brought news of one new death and 100 new cases in outbreaks at two High Point nursing homes, just as vaccinations are beginning.

In neighborhoods all over the city the virus has taken active and retired law enforcement officers, health care workers, teachers. Also mothers and fathers and sons and daughters, Nanas and Paw Paws, a best friend, the person who always got the joke.

Many listed pre-existing conditions. Some had none known. They are forever linked to the worst pandemic in modern U.S. history.