COVID-19 vaccination clinic opens for registration in Davidson County on Monday

The Davidson County Health Department is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 8:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Thursday and Friday by appointment only.

The clinic is open to people 75 years and older, health-care workers who care for or work directly with COVID-19 patients, including staff responsible for cleaning and maintenance in these areas, staff and residents of long-term care facilities and health-care workers who administer vaccines.

The clinic will be held at Davidson County Community College.

Registration opens at 10 a.m. Monday. To register by phone, call (336) 236-3096, or you can register online at https://www.co.davidson.nc.us/976/COVID-19-Vaccine.

If you take prescription blood thinners or have a blood disorder, you must have written consent from your medical provider before you can receive the vaccine.