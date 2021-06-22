COVID-19 vaccination clinics are coming to a Greensboro neighborhood near you

GREENSBORO — Local health officials announced they are closing the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Greensboro Coliseum and are shifting their focus to bringing the shots directly to neighborhoods and some doctor’s offices.

The Guilford County Health Department said in a news release that it will stop offering first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations at the coliseum on July 9. Cone Health said it also will cease offering first-dose shots there on July 31.

Cone Health also in a news release said that it will close mass-vaccination sites at Zion Baptist Church in Rockingham County on Thursday and at Burlington Manufacturers’ Outlet Center in Alamance County on July 31.

“For the next step in vaccinating our community, we believe it is important to make vaccination even more convenient,” Debbie Grant, Cone Health’s chief nursing officer, said in the release. “This means increasing our emphasis on vaccinating people in their neighborhoods and at work.”