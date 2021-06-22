COVID-19 vaccination clinics are coming to a Greensboro neighborhood near you

GREENSBORO — Local health officials announced they are closing the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Greensboro Coliseum and are shifting their focus to bringing the shots directly to neighborhoods and some doctor’s offices.
The Guilford County Health Department said in a news release that it will stop offering first-dose COVID-19 vaccinations at the coliseum on July 9. Cone Health said it also will cease offering first-dose shots there on July 31.
Cone Health also in a news release said that it will close mass-vaccination sites at Zion Baptist Church in Rockingham County on Thursday and at Burlington Manufacturers’ Outlet Center in Alamance County on July 31.
“For the next step in vaccinating our community, we believe it is important to make vaccination even more convenient,” Debbie Grant, Cone Health’s chief nursing officer, said in the release. “This means increasing our emphasis on vaccinating people in their neighborhoods and at work.”
In its release, Guilford County said vaccination clinics will be held in partnership with churches, schools, recreational facilities and similar groups. Appointments are available to people 12 and older and may be scheduled at www.GuilfordVaccination.com. Walk-in appointments are available, but pre-registration is encouraged.
Guilford County organizations who want to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic should call 336-641-4728.
Cone Health is planning mobile COVID-19 vaccination and testing clinics in the counties where its mass-vaccination sites are closing. Appointments can be made by going to conehealth.com/vaccine and walk-up appointments are also available.
Cone Health said it has provided nearly 77,000 first doses and more than 77,500 second doses of vaccines at fixed and mobile sites.
The Guilford County health department’s website indicates 123,964 first, second and single-shot doses have been administered.
Meanwhile, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is expanding a pilot program that offered $25 cash cards to anyone 18 and older who gets their first dose of a coronavirus vaccine — or drives someone to their appointment. The program has expanded to 38 counties, but is limited to participating sites, according to a NCDHHS news release. Visit YourSpotYourShot.nc.gov or call 888-675-4567 to find a participating location.
The pilot program launched in May in four counties, including Guilford and Rockingham, and distributed 1,700 cards to vaccine recipients and more than 700 cards to drivers.
More than 40% of people surveyed at pilot locations said having someone to drive them was a very important reason why they got vaccinated, and a quarter of people surveyed said the cash card helped motivate them.
