COVID-19 vaccination clinics closed Thursday and Friday in Guilford because of winter weather and delayed vaccine shipment

"We believe that will give us the opportunity to get through the ice storm, resolve any power outage concerns and hopefully be able to receive that vaccine that we're anticipating through the shippers," Campbell said of the county's effort.

"We will continue to make sure to prioritize them and get them into a clinic as soon as we are able to open that up," he said.

Both health care providers said they are notifying those people who had appointments to reschedule them.

The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control recommends people get second doses as close to the recommended 3-week or 1-month interval (depending on the vaccine manufacturer) as possible. However, the CDC says on its website that there is no maximum interval between the first and second doses for either vaccine.

County officials also announced they are closing two COVID-19 testing sites on Thursday — the Guilford County Division of Public Health parking lot in High Point and Piedmont Hall in Greensboro. They plan to announce Thursday if those sites will continue to be closed Friday because of the weather.

Cone Health's testing sites at Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, Green Valley campus in Greensboro and Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville will be closed Thursday and Friday because of the weather.

