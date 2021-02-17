COVID-19 vaccination clinics closed Thursday and Friday in Guilford because of winter weather and delayed vaccine shipment

GREENSBORO — Cone Health and the Guilford County Health Department are rescheduling all COVID-19 vaccination appointments set for Thursday and Friday and closing two testing sites on Thursday, officials announced Wednesday.
Both actions are related to a winter storm making its way into North Carolina.
Don Campbell, the county's emergency services director, said Guilford County is anticipating up to a half-inch of ice Thursday, possibly causing power outages and transportation problems.
However, the county also has not received the vaccine that it anticipated for its COVID-19 vaccine appointments Thursday and Friday, which Campbell said were delayed because the icy weather is causing transportation difficulties nationwide.
Cone Health also is awaiting vaccine, spokesman Doug Allred said in an email.
The vaccine appointments through the county are being rescheduled for Monday and Tuesday.
Demand is high and supply is low, so vaccination appointments often fill up quickly. Officials recommend to check back often.
Many of the appointments offered through Cone Health are being rescheduled for Saturday or Sunday, although a new date for a community clinic at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in Greensboro has yet to be set, according to the health system's website.
"We believe that will give us the opportunity to get through the ice storm, resolve any power outage concerns and hopefully be able to receive that vaccine that we're anticipating through the shippers," Campbell said of the county's effort.
"We will continue to make sure to prioritize them and get them into a clinic as soon as we are able to open that up," he said.
Both health care providers said they are notifying those people who had appointments to reschedule them.
The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control recommends people get second doses as close to the recommended 3-week or 1-month interval (depending on the vaccine manufacturer) as possible. However, the CDC says on its website that there is no maximum interval between the first and second doses for either vaccine.
County officials also announced they are closing two COVID-19 testing sites on Thursday — the Guilford County Division of Public Health parking lot in High Point and Piedmont Hall in Greensboro. They plan to announce Thursday if those sites will continue to be closed Friday because of the weather.
Cone Health's testing sites at Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, Green Valley campus in Greensboro and Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville will be closed Thursday and Friday because of the weather.
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.