COVID-19 vaccination clinics for people 14 and older will be held at Guilford County high schools. The first one is Friday.

GREENSBORO — A series COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held at four Guilford County high schools this month, Guilford County Schools announced in an email on Wednesday.
The district is partnering with Cone Health and the Guilford County health department to hold the clinics, which are open to students 14 years and older and the general public. Students younger than 18 will need a permission slip signed by a parent or guardian, which is available from their schools.
The schedule is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as follows, except where noted otherwise:
Friday, May 14: Andrews High School, 1920 McGuinn Drive, High Point.
Tuesday, May 18: High Point Central High School, 801 Ferndale Blvd., High Point.
Wednesday, May 19: Southwest High School, 4364 Barrow Road, High Point.
Friday, May 21: Ragsdale High School: 1000 Lucy Ragsdale Drive, Jamestown.
Saturday, May 22: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Andrews High School.
Registration for the weekday clinics is available by calling 336-890-1188. Registration for the Saturday clinic is available at www.GuilfordVaccination.com or by calling 336-641-7944.
“We are proud to partner with Cone Health and the Guilford County Division of Public Health on this effort,” says Superintendent Sharon L. Contreras. “We know transportation can be a barrier for some, especially in our more rural locations, so this is one way we can make it easier for our community to have access to COVID-19 vaccines and bring us closer to the end of this pandemic.”