COVID-19 vaccination clinics offered by Guilford County health department
COVID-19 vaccination clinics offered by Guilford County health department

The Guilford County Division of Public Health has announced the following COVID-19 vaccination community clinic:

First-dose, community clinics that are available to the public:

  • 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, Burnett's Chapel United Methodist Church, 1201 Burnetts Chapel Road, Greensboro.
  • 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, Persimmon Grove AME Church, 408 Dolley Madison Road, Greensboro.

Appointments are strongly recommended though walk-ins are available.

To make an appointment, call 336-641-7944 or visit www.GuilfordVaccination.com.

The GCDPH also has COVID-19 vaccinations available by appointment only at the following locations: 1100 E. Wendover Ave. in Greensboro and 501 E. Green Drive in High Point.

To schedule an appointment at one of these locations, call 336-641-7944.

Organizations in Guilford County hoping to host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at their facility should call 336-641-4728.

