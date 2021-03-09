COVID-19 vaccination scheduling opens at 8 a.m. today for Guilford County Health Department

Registration will open today for new COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Greensboro and High Point, according to a news release from the Guilford County Health Department.

Appointments are limited to Groups 1, 2 and 3, which include health care workers, people 65 and older, and frontline essential workers.

People can sign up for appointments by going online to www.healthyguilford.com or calling 336-641-7944 (option 2) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today. Appointments are expected to be filled quickly.

The appointments are offered at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1301 Alamance Church Road; Greensboro Coliseum, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.; and High Point University Community Center at Oak Hollow Mall, 921 Eastchester Drive in High Point.

These vaccination clinics are separate from those offered at the federally run mass vaccination site at Four Seasons Town Centre. It will operate seven days a week with the capacity to provide up to 3,000 vaccinations per day.