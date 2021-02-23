COVID-19 vaccinations for Guilford County school and day care workers begin Thursday

GREENSBORO — Guilford County hopes to vaccinate at least 80% of people employed in local child care or in preK–12 schools against COVID-19 in the next two weeks, health officials said Tuesday.

That amounts to about 12,000 of the 15,000 people eligible in this latest group if the county is able to secure enough vaccine and enough workers are willing to sign up to get the shots.

“(We) hope that in the next two weeks we'll be able to meet that goal or get to that number as fast as possible in order for us to prepare for the next groups that will become eligible on March 10,” Guilford County Health Director Dr. Iulia Vann said.

The county health department is devoting 100% of its vaccine allocation this week and next week to child care and school employees — including those at private schools — as Guilford County Schools begins opening up more in-person classes. Teachers (including substitutes), janitors, bus drivers and other support staff are eligible.

At the county’s three existing clinic locations, Vann said she expects 4,680 of workers will get their first vaccinations on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Cone Health will also help with the clinic on Saturday, using vaccine allocated to the county.