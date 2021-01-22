COVID-19 vaccinations postponed for 10,400 at Cone Health after state says it can't provide the first-dose vaccinations

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"For the coming vaccine week beginning 1/27 we only have a 120,000 dose allocation to administer," NCDHHS said. "A large portion of those doses are committed to the large-scale events planned to address the backlog. As a result, many providers are getting small allocations or zero allocations for the week of 1/27. We know this is causing pain among providers who did an incredible job working to vaccinate residents quickly."

The state's email continued: "As long as we are getting such a small amount of vaccine as a state, there are going to be challenges and shortages as we try to ensure equitable access to vaccine, while getting shots into arms quickly. We understand this is hard for providers who are doing everything right.

"We will make every effort to bring additional supplies into the state and appreciate the effort of providers to exhaust each week’s shipment quickly until supplies increase," NCDHHS said.

In its release, Cone Health said NCDHHS "called for all first-dose vaccines to be given by Jan. 25. Cone Health is on track to do exactly that through its major ramp up efforts, including at the Greensboro Coliseum, mobile vaccinations and in partnership with numerous churches and other community-based organizations across our multiple county area.