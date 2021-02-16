COVID-19 vaccine delivery to NC may be delayed by winter storms, state health department spokeswoman says

GREENSBORO — North Carolina's shipment of COVID-19 vaccine may be delayed this week because of winter storms, a spokeswoman for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said Tuesday.
"Due to severe weather, the CDC has notified NCDHHS that there may be delays in some shipments and deliveries of COVID-19 vaccine this week," spokeswoman Bailey Pennington said in an email to the News & Record. "NCDHHS will continue working with the CDC and vaccine providers to help minimize the potential effects of these delays."
The Biden administration said the weather is expected to disrupt shipments from a FedEx facility in Memphis and a UPS installation in Louisville, Kentucky. Both serve as vaccine shipping hubs for a number of states.
Demand is high and supply is low, so vaccination appointments often fill up quickly. Officials recommend to check back often.
Doug Allred, spokesman for Cone Health, said the health system receives vaccine shipments directly from the manufacturer.
"The next (clinic) is Friday," Allred said. "We're hoping the shipment will be here then."
Some sites offer testing on an almost daily basis. Others offer testing on a temporary basis. Check back for updated clinic sites.
Anita Ramachandran, a spokeswoman for the Guilford County Health Department, said county health officials plan to give an update on the situation with its vaccination clinics at a news conference on Wednesday.
Even if the shipments arrive in time, wintry weather is expected in the Triad early Thursday and this could force postponement of vaccination clinics, which require appointments made ahead of time.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Guilford, Forsyth and Person counties, which could see significant ice accumulations — at least a quarter inch.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.