COVID-19 variant discovered in Guilford County

GREENSBORO — Guilford County said Thursday it has identified a case here of the highly transmissible U.K. variant of COVID-19 and the person is in isolation.

The Guilford County Division of Public Health received confirmation Wednesday of a positive case of the B.1.1.7 variant in Guilford County from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the county said in a news release. The case was discovered because the CDC conducts random surveillance on COVID-19 test samples to further investigate potential variant strains, the county said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

New information about the COVID-19 variants is rapidly emerging, but at this time, health officials say there is no evidence that these variants cause more severe illness or increased risk of death. Current COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be effective against the new variant.

According to the CDC, the B.1.1.7 variant, which originated in the United Kingdom, is a more highly transmissible type of COVID-19 and has been detected in 21 states as of Friday.

The health department said it is in the process of conducting contact tracing and is heavily monitoring the Guilford case.

The county said no additional details about this case will be released at this time.