COVID boosters for Bank of America employees give Second Harvest a boost

GREENSBORO — Each time a local Bank of America employee got a COVID-19 booster shot through the end of January, another $100 went into the pot for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC.
Second Harvest, which focuses on the connection between hunger and health, is one of a handful of regional food banks in the state and works with other agencies to get food to people in need.
On Wednesday morning, Greg Cox, president of Bank of America Triad, handed the group a check for $75,000.
“I am very excited about providing the nonprofit with a check of this size, knowing this was unexpected for them but much needed,” Cox said. “I'm very proud that our employees stepped up to not only help themselves but, in the process, give back to our community in need.”
The donation is part of a unique program to encourage employees to get boosted, while supporting the overall health and well-being of the community.
Second Harvest, based in Winston-Salem, moves tons of donated food to nonprofit organizations that help the hungry in 18 North Carolina counties, including Guilford, Rockingham and Forsyth counties.
Second Harvest CEO Eric Aft hopes others pick up on the idea as the agency continues to flow food through groups like Greensboro Urban Ministry and local college food banks to people who might otherwise go hungry.
”If this commitment inspires others to support our work that’s fantastic,” Aft said after an announcement Wednesday at the agency's Greensboro Distribution and Nutrition Education Center on Phillips Avenue.
”Hunger was a huge challenge before the pandemic and Bank of America realizes this a way we can all be part of the solution.”
