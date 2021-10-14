COVID cases, hospitalizations dropping in Guilford County; health officials prep for next round of vaccinations

GREENSBORO — As COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations trend downward in Guilford County, health officials are preparing for the next possible round of vaccinations for young children.
In a weekly call with local media, Don Campbell, the county’s emergency management director, said Thursday that Guilford County Public Health was reporting roughly 300 new cases a day in early September.
"Over the last two weeks, we have started to see those numbers down into the 200s," Campbell said. "In the last week, we have seen a number of days in the 100 to 200 range."
Despite those numbers still keeping Guilford marked as an area with "high transmissible spread," as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Campbell said positivity rates among COVID-19 tests are dropping off as well, evidence of the county making progress.
That progress stems, in part, from vaccination rates.
Of those eligible to receive a vaccine, 61.8% of Guilford's population is fully vaccinated, Campbell said.
Booster shots and third doses are also helping to protect more vulnerable community members, according to Dr. Iulia Vann, the county public health director.
Vann said there has been some confusion about the difference between booster shots and third doses.
Third doses, Vann said, are for those who are considered immunocompromised. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have acquired emergency use authorization to administer third doses to those who need additional protection from the virus.
"Studies have found that some of those who are immunocompromised don't always build the same level of immunity after vaccination as those who are non-immunocompromised," Vann said
Immunocompromised people include those with moderate or severe immunodeficiencies and people taking drugs or receiving treatment that might hinder their immune system.
Pfizer has been authorized to administer booster shots, which Vann said have been shown to increase the immune response to COVID-19, including the highly contagious delta variant, in trial participants.
People who received the Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago and who are over the age of 65 are eligible for a booster. People over 18 years old who work or live in areas of high transmission, along with those who have severe medical conditions that put them at risk of illness, are also eligible, Vann said.
Vann said Thursday morning she expected both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines would receive emergency authorization for booster shots in the very near future. Later Thursday, a Food and Drug Administration panel endorsed a half-dose booster for the Moderna vaccine. That recommendation still must be approved by the FDA. The panel was expected to discuss the J&J vaccine on Friday.
While third doses and booster shots are keeping health care workers busy, Vann said the county is making preparations for even more vaccination clinics should emergency use authorization be granted for the vaccine to be administered to children between the ages of 5 and 11.
With about 46,000 children in that age range in Guilford County, Vann said Guilford health officials' research estimates that about 58% of that population will be interested in receiving the vaccine.
"Which means about 27,000 children in our community will come through our clinics to get their vaccine in the next few months," Vann said.
With that in mind, Vann said the health department is in talks with its partners to ensure they'll be able to meet the demand for vaccinations.
For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations and how to schedule a vaccine appointment, visit healthyguilford.com or call 336-641-7944.
