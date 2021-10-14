COVID cases, hospitalizations dropping in Guilford County; health officials prep for next round of vaccinations

Third doses, Vann said, are for those who are considered immunocompromised. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have acquired emergency use authorization to administer third doses to those who need additional protection from the virus.

"Studies have found that some of those who are immunocompromised don't always build the same level of immunity after vaccination as those who are non-immunocompromised," Vann said

Immunocompromised people include those with moderate or severe immunodeficiencies and people taking drugs or receiving treatment that might hinder their immune system.

Pfizer has been authorized to administer booster shots, which Vann said have been shown to increase the immune response to COVID-19, including the highly contagious delta variant, in trial participants.

People who received the Pfizer vaccine more than six months ago and who are over the age of 65 are eligible for a booster. People over 18 years old who work or live in areas of high transmission, along with those who have severe medical conditions that put them at risk of illness, are also eligible, Vann said.