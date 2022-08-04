COVID update: ER visits statewide drop but hospitalizations continue to rise

GREENSBORO — With more people using at-home kits to test for COVID-19, health officials say it's unclear how many active cases are in any community.

What seems to be certain, however, is that more residents who have previously avoided COVID-19 are contracting it for the first time as "high" transmission levels remain in every county across North Carolina.

Many are also learning about when and how to test at home.

"The rapid antigen test kits detect current infection and can provide a result in minutes. If you have COVID symptoms, test immediately," Dr. Daniel Jobe, a family physician at Novant Health Primary Care High Point, said in an email.

For anyone who has been exposed to COVID-19 but has no symptoms, Jobe said to test on the fifth day after exposure. If that test is negative, he said the person should test again in one or two days to confirm.

For those who test positive, Jobe said most people will no longer be contagious after 10-14 days.

Locally, test results reported to the Guilford County Health Department are giving officials an idea of how COVID-19 is affecting the community. There were 270 new reported infections for a total of 2,834 active cases on Wednesday and no new deaths. The single-day rate of tests coming back positive is 20.4%.

Statewide, there were 31,848 newly reported cases during the week ending July 30 — down from 33,159 the previous week, according to a report Wednesday by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

At least 1,350 COVID-19 patients were admitted to hospitals across North Carolina during the week ending July 30. That’s up from 1,289 the previous week, according to the DHHS report.

In Cone Health hospitals on Thursday, 64 patients were hospitalized with the coronavirus. Of those patients, 42 are unvaccinated and 22 are fully vaccinated.

Cone Health said on its website that several factors are affecting why hospitals are seeing more vaccinated patients, including fewer people getting a second booster, existing vaccination wearing off, and more people testing positive without serious symptoms.

Health officials are encouraging those who are eligible for a second booster to get one as the highly contagious BA.5 subvariant of omicron becomes the dominant strain.

State vaccination data released to the public each Wednesday does not indicate how many residents have received a second booster.

The percentage of all emergency room visits statewide for patients with coronavirus symptoms was 7.1% during the week ending July 30 — down from 7.5% the previous week, according to the state report.

Another metric that health experts are watching closely is the number of COVID-19 virus particles found in wastewater, which has been shown to be an early indicator of how quickly the virus may spread without relying on individual test results.

In the state’s latest report, 23.2 million coronavirus particles were found in wastewater samples during the week ending July 27 — an increase from 20.5 million the week prior.

By comparison, 100 million COVID-19 particles were found in wastewater samples in late January during the peak of the omicron surge.