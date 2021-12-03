COVID vaccination clinic opens at Four Seasons Town Centre on Saturday

GREENSBORO — StarMed is opening a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday at the Four Seasons Town Centre.

The clinic will be held on Level 2 of the old Dillard's store at the mall, 2015 Four Seasons Blvd.

It will be open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

Appointments can be made for a first, second or booster dose for adults. Vaccinations are also available for children age 5-11.

StarMed also operates drive-thru COVID-19 testing at the mall in the old Outback restaurant parking lot. It follows the same hours as the vaccination clinic.

Appointments are not required, but one can be made to secure a spot for either vaccination or testing by visiting www.starmed.care or calling 704- 941-6000.