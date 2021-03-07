 Skip to main content
Coyote attacks on hikers and mountain bike riders spur closing of trails in Guilford County, group says
GREENSBORO — Four separate attacks by a coyote on hikers and mountain bike riders have been reported since Friday, according to a local mountain biking group.

The Piedmont Fat Tire Society reported the attacks on its Twitter account and said it has notified animal control.

The group said at least three of the attacks occurred on the Owl’s Roost, Shady Side, and Wild Turkey trails near Lake Brandt. Those trails are currently closed and people are recommended to use other trails, according to the group.

