 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crash cuts power to intersections, Duke Energy customers in Greensboro, police say
0 Comments
top story

Crash cuts power to intersections, Duke Energy customers in Greensboro, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — A single vehicle crash has cut power in the area of West Vandalia Road and Randleman Road, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The crash damaged a utility pole and downed power lines in the area, according to the release.

According to Duke Energy's website, 337 customers were without power. Power is estimated to be restored by 5 p.m.

 Motorists are asked to use caution at any intersection with non-working traffic lights and treat it as a four-way stop.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden orders probe of latest ransomware attack

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News