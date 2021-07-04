Crash cuts power to intersections, Duke Energy customers in Greensboro, police say

GREENSBORO — A single vehicle crash has cut power in the area of West Vandalia Road and Randleman Road, Greensboro police said in a news release.

The crash damaged a utility pole and downed power lines in the area, according to the release.

According to Duke Energy's website, 337 customers were without power. Power is estimated to be restored by 5 p.m.

Motorists are asked to use caution at any intersection with non-working traffic lights and treat it as a four-way stop.