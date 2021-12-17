Crash outside BBQ Joe's Restaurant seriously injures 1, causes power outage, High Point police say

HIGH POINT — Authorities are investigating a crash that seriously injured a driver Thursday afternoon, High Point police said in a news release.

About 4:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on West Fairfield Road in front of BBQ Joe's Restaurant.

While turning from a parking lot onto West Fairfield Road, a 2004 Toyota Sienna minivan went off the roadway to the right, struck a utility pole guide wire and continued down a small embankment into the BBQ Joe's parking lot, according to police.

The minivan then traveled underneath the front of a trailer in the parking lot, police said.

Members of the High Point Fire Department extricated the driver, who was not identified, from the vehicle. The driver was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, police said.

Five juveniles in the minivan were transported to the hospital, all with minor or no injuries, police said.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash, which caused a power outage in the area for several hours.