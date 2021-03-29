Crash with injury forces closure of East Market Street, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Both directions of travel in the area of the 2400 block of East Market Street are closed after a traffic crash, according to Greensboro police.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
One person was injured in the incident, police said in a news release.
The investigation is ongoing and no further details were given.
Motorists are advised to use caution in the area and choose alternate routes.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.