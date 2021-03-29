 Skip to main content
Crash with injury forces closure of East Market Street, Greensboro police say
Crash with injury forces closure of East Market Street, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Both directions of travel in the area of the 2400 block of East Market Street are closed after a traffic crash, according to Greensboro police.

One person was injured in the incident, police said in a news release.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were given.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the area and choose alternate routes.

Breaking News