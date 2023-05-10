GREENSBORO — Who's ready to enjoy free summer concerts? Creative Greensboro's "Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park" series will soon return to park locations across the city.

The MUSEP series is returning for its 44th season on June 4 and all concerts begin at 6 p.m. Sundays. The full concert schedule can be found at creativegreensboro.com.

MUSEP concerts are free to the public and donations are accepted to help sustain the series. Those attending can bring a picnic, blanket and lawn chairs, according to a news release from the city of Greensboro.

Concessions will be available for purchase from food truck vendors. In the event of adverse weather, cancellation notices will be posted on Creative Greensboro's website and social media pages.

Concerts will feature some longstanding favorites including the Greensboro Concert Band, Nu Blu, and the Greensboro Big Band. Several musical acts will make their MUSEP debut this summer, including the 10-piece salsa band Orquesta Internacional La Clave and Sahara Reggae.

2023 MUSEP Schedule

· June 4, Greensboro College, 815 W. Market St.: The Greensboro Big Band (jazz/swing) and food trucks Kibi’s Crazy Casserole and Scoop Zone

· June 11, White Oak Amphitheatre, 2411 W. Gate City Blvd.: The Philharmonia of Greensboro presents “From Screen to Stage.” Free parking and concessions available onsite.

· June 25, LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St.: The Greensboro Concert Band (traditional band/pops) and food trucks Sweet’s Turkey BBQ and Catering and Sweet Cold Treats

· July 9, Gateway Gardens, 2924 E. Gate City Blvd.: Erin Blue (neosoul/R&B, 6-6:45 pm) and Dreamroot (jazz/soul, 7-7:45 pm) and food trucks Hot Diggity Dog and IceQueen Ice Cream

· July 16, Latham Park, 905 Cridland Road: Mike Yelverton (gospel) and food trucks Kibi’s Crazy Casserole and StayFresh Italian Ice

· July 23, Hester Park, 3906 Betula St.: Sahara Reggae (reggae) and food trucks Hot Diggity Dog and StayFresh Italian Ice

· July 30, Country Park Shelter #7, 3802 Jaycee Park Dr.: Nu Blu (bluegrass) and food trucks Kibi’s Crazy Casserole and Boho Berries

· Aug. 6, Lindley Park, 3300 Starmount Dr.: Orquesta Internacional La Clave (salsa) and food trucks Taco Bros and StayFresh Italian Ice

· Aug. 13, Keeley Park, 4100 Keeley Road: Banjo Earth and Friends (world/bluegrass) and food trucks Hot Diggity Dog and StayFresh Italian Ice

· Aug. 20, Barber Park, 1500 Barber Park Dr.: SunQueen Kelcey and the Soular Flares (soul/rock) and food trucks Sweet’s Turkey BBQ and Catering and Boho Berries

· Aug. 27, Blandwood Mansion, 447 W. Washington St.: Africa Unplugged (world beat) and food trucks Taco Bros and Boho Berries. This concert is sponsored by UNCG’s School of Music and College of Visual and Performing Arts.

The MUSEP series is presented by Creative Greensboro and sponsored by UNCG College of Visual and Performing Arts, UNCG School of Music, HealthTeam Advantage, Moore Music, Carey Sound, Fox8 and Greensboro’s Parks and Recreation Department.