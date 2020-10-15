Creative Greensboro increases access to cultural center space for arts groups, artists

Longtime resident organizations that contribute to the arts scene have rented space for $1 per year, under lease agreements that will expire on Aug. 31, 2021.

"The Greensboro Cultural Center has long been a place that provides critical support to creative organizations," Deal said. "These new programs will bring in new and diverse individuals and organizations into this space."

Deal has worked on fulfilling that plan since his arrival in late 2019.

Thursday's announcement spells out two strategies for using select spaces. It calls them Greensboro Residency for Original Works and Creative Activation Partners.

Learn more and apply at www.creativegreensboro.com.

Creative Greensboro is particularly interested in supporting residencies that are programmatically diverse when compared with other activities already in the cultural center, as well as those that focus on engaging communities of color, low-income communities, and/or people who are disabled.

• GROW provides creative individuals or organizations a free space to produce new and original works that encourage public visitation and engagement.