Creative Greensboro introduces Neighborhood Arts: Mural Program

After George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May 2020, dozens of artists came to paint pallets of plywood on downtown storefronts. Their artwork expressed feelings stirred amid protests against police brutality and racism, and their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Several murals have since been moved to other locations for preservation, including the Greensboro History Museum, UNCG Libraries and the National Museum of African American History and Culture, part of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.

Creative Greensboro then started a pilot street mural program in June 2020. It resulted in three downtown street murals.

The pilot program was temporarily suspended, effective July 9, Creative Greensboro said on its website.

It expected to announce a revised program after city staff and review panel members reflected on its successes and challenges, considered best practices by creative place-making programs in other municipalities around the country, and positioned the initiative for long-term success in accordance with the Creative Greensboro Cultural Arts Master Plan.