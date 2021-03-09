Creative Greensboro introduces Neighborhood Arts: Mural Program

GREENSBORO — The city has relaunched its pilot street mural program, with guidelines that expand it to neighborhoods and add sidewalks.
Neighborhood Arts: Mural Program encourages community organizations, groups of neighbors, or business owners, in partnership with artists, to use this permit program to create murals in their neighborhoods.
The new program marks an evolution of the pilot street mural program that the city ran last summer.
That resulted in three downtown street murals. The pilot program then was temporarily suspended, with the city planning to reflect on the effort and announce revisions
Neighborhood Arts: Mural Program expands that initial effort.
“The Neighborhood Arts: Mural Program is inspired by the City’s Cultural Plan and its goals around neighborhood-based arts experiences and creative placemaking as a means for community development,” Ryan Deal, the city's chief creative economy officer, said in Tuesday's announcement.
“We are excited to partner with neighborhoods throughout Greensboro as they seek creative ways to celebrate their identity and history through murals close to home," Deal said.
Creative Greensboro, the city's office of arts and culture that Deal leads, will accept applications for murals to be installed on eligible city-maintained local streets with lighter traffic and on sidewalks.
Applicants must pay required street closure/permit fees, generally $50 to $100.
Funding for supplies and other costs is not available through the permitting program. It encourages partnerships that allow for the compensation of artists.
The application form, registration links for upcoming program webinars, and more information can be found at www.creativegreensboro.com.
The next deadline to apply to participate is June 1.
Creative Greensboro will permit up to five mural projects at each application deadline, based on a committee review of applications in consideration of the published criteria.
"The Neighborhood Arts program is one way Creative Greensboro is working to fulfill its goals to provide diverse arts experiences and expand the reach of public art across the city, in a wide range of places and spaces," said Amanda Lehmert, city senior communications specialist.
The murals are expected to be the latest in the city.
After George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May 2020, dozens of artists came to paint pallets of plywood on downtown storefronts. Their artwork expressed feelings stirred amid protests against police brutality and racism, and their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Several murals have since been moved to other locations for preservation, including the Greensboro History Museum, UNCG Libraries and the National Museum of African American History and Culture, part of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, D.C.
Creative Greensboro then started a pilot street mural program in June 2020. It resulted in three downtown street murals.
The pilot program was temporarily suspended, effective July 9, Creative Greensboro said on its website.
It expected to announce a revised program after city staff and review panel members reflected on its successes and challenges, considered best practices by creative place-making programs in other municipalities around the country, and positioned the initiative for long-term success in accordance with the Creative Greensboro Cultural Arts Master Plan.
Creative Greensboro will offer two webinars where those who are interested can learn more about the new program. These sessions will be offered at noon March 24 and at 6:30 p.m. March 29.
Advanced registration is required and can be completed at www.creativegreensboro.com.
For more information contact Josh Sherrick at josh.sherrick@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-7817.
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.