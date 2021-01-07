 Skip to main content
Creative Greensboro seeking participants for teen show
Creative Greensboro play rehearsal

Creative Greensboro rehearses a recent play on Zoom. 

 Todd Fisher, provided

GREENSBORO — Creative Greensboro is accepting registrations for a virtual teen production of a play, “The Internet Is A Distract – Oh Look There’s A Kitten,” by Ian McWethy.

There is no cost to participate and all teens ages 13-17 are welcome. Registration is open through Jan. 19. For more information and to register, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.

In a unique process, there are no auditions. All participants who sign up will be assigned a part once the full cast is assembled.

Rehearsals will be held via Zoom about three days a week during after-school hours starting Jan. 25. The production will be performed via live stream on March 20 and 21.

The show is a high-octane comedy exploring the distractions on the internet. Micah has 45 minutes to finish her paper on “The Great Gatsby.” She just needs to check a few facts on the internet, and the wackiness begins. Characters include Google, Bing and Wikipedia.

Each participant will need access to a computer with internet and a camera.  This virtual production is a great opportunity for teens who are already involved to stay engaged and a great first experience for teens who are ready to begin exploring theater.

For assistance on registering, call 336-335-6426. Visit www.creativegreensboro.com to register and for more information about drama programming at Creative Greensboro, the city's office of arts and culture.

