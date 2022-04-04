Creative Greensboro seeks artists for 2022 Neighborhood Arts Residency Program

GREENSBORO — Creative Greensboro is accepting proposals from Greensboro-based artist leaders and organizations interested in working with the 2022 Neighborhood Arts Residency Program (NARP).

Two artists or nonprofit arts organizations will be selected; one to partner with the Random Woods neighborhood, and one to partner with the Mill District. Each will be contracted for a six-month arts residency beginning in June that includes community engagement, programming, and a culminating visual arts installation in the neighborhood, according to a news release from the city of Greensboro.

Each partner will receive $22,500 to support residency activities, along with in-kind use of city facilities. Proposals may be submitted by 5 p.m. May 2 at creativegreensboro.com.

The neighborhoods chosen for the program were identified for reinvestment in the Housing GSO plan. This is the second year of the program. In the first year, residency partners worked in Dudley Heights, Glenwood and King’s Forest.

“Arts can lead the way for community development,” said Greensboro’s Chief Creative Economy Officer Ryan Deal. “We are excited to continue expanding our investment in arts opportunities in historically-rich areas. Every neighborhood in Greensboro, especially those that have faced a lack of investment through the years, deserves the opportunity to reflect their unique identity through arts programs and installations close to home.”

For more information about the Neighborhood Arts Residency Program, contact Karen Archia, Community Partnerships Coordinator, at 336-433-7362 or karen.archia@greensboro-nc.gov.