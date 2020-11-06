Crew films Piedmont Triad-based documentary exploring local election races in North Carolina

GREENSBORO — As votes continued to be counted in Guilford County Thursday evening, Nathaniel Frum was wrapping up his final interview for a documentary about “Our Messy Democracy.”

Frum and his four-person team traveled all the way from Los Angeles to the Piedmont Triad in early October to follow what local folks have been following for months — the down-ballot races in North Carolina. Though the group said they have experience in the film industry, their look at politics in North Carolina was their first attempt at a documentary of their own.

Frum said they began with the initial intent to capture what it’s like when a state flips blue, anticipating that North Carolina would put Democrats back in power.

“Obviously, that didn’t happen,” Frum said, “but now it’s kind of a reflection piece.”

While the presidential race has yet to be called in North Carolina, Republicans maintained the majority in the General Assembly. Frum said despite the state not flipping blue as he thought it might, he’s still fascinated by North Carolina politics.