Crews working to restore power to thousands of NC homes after winter weather

RALEIGH — A system of freezing rain moving across the mid-Atlantic United States left nearly 200,000 homes without power across North Carolina over the weekend — with tens of thousands still in the dark on Valentine's Day.

Duke Energy reported on its website that about 30,000 customers remained without power in Guilford County on Sunday afternoon. It estimated power would be restored by 1:30 p.m. Monday. Rockingham County had nearly 12,000 outages, with restoration estimated at 11:24 p.m. Monday.

As of Sunday afternoon, Gov. Roy Cooper's office said crews were still working to restore power to about 80,000 homes after winter weather took down trees and power lines in the Triad and in counties along the North Carolina-Virginia border. At its peak Saturday morning, the governor's office said, 194,000 homes were without power.

"Utility workers are out in force, working to get everyone's power restored as quickly as possible," Cooper said in a press release Sunday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Downed trees and lines also continued to keep some roads closed over the weekend in Triad-area counties, including U.S. 158 and N.C. 150 near Summerfield in Guilford County and U.S. 220 Business near Stoneville in Rockingham County.