1 arrested after High Point apartment building struck by gunfire, police say
Lorenzo Antonio Aguilar

Aguilar 

 Courtesy of High Point Police Department

HIGH POINT — One person is in custody after shots were fired at a High Point apartment building in November, High Point police said in a news release. 

On Nov. 19 about 1 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at 1013-F Roberts Lane in High Point, according to police. 

Seeing several apartments had been struck by gunfire, officers checked on the safety of the occupants, but no one in apartment F answered when officers called out, police said. 

Officers conducted an "emergency entry" into the apartment, which had also been struck by gunfire, police said. 

After entering the apartment and securing the scene, officers saw drug paraphernalia, vacuum sealed bags and at least one firearm and ballistic vest in plain view, leading police to apply for a search warrant. 

During the search, a stolen firearm, two additional firearms, firearm parts, marijuana, ammunition and paraphernalia were seized. 

Testimony by witnesses and apartment residents led officers to suspect the shooting was linked to "gang association," police said. 

Warrants were issued against 18-year-old Lorenzo Antonio Aguilar, a resident of 1013-F Roberts Lane, for possession of a stolen firearm, simple possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. 

On Nov. 30, Aguilar turned himself into authorities and was taken into custody, placed under a $25,000 secured bail. 

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, according to police. 

